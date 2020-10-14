Cal Poly industrial engineering freshman Noah DeVico dies in an accident Tuesday morning

Industrial engineering freshman Noah DeVico died Tuesday morning after an accident in San Luis Obispo.

In a campus-wide email, President Jeffrey Armstrong and Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey said DeVico was from Camarillo, CA.

“Noah’s sudden and tragic passing is devastating news to share,” the email read. “The university remains in contact with his family to offer our support, and our thoughts are with them and Noah’s friends during this difficult time.”

Cal Poly students can access counseling services virtually, 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling (805) 756-2511.

Students may contact the Office of the Dean of Students for additional support by calling (805) 756-0327 or emailing deanofstudents@calpoly.edu.