Cal Poly students can now receive abortion pills through the campus health center, the university announced in a news release on Monday.

The new program is being offered in compliance with the 2019 College Student Right to Access Act that required all UCs and CSUs to integrate medical abortion care into their campus health centers by Jan. 1, 2023.

Students can access the abortifacient drugs mifepristone and misoprostol up to 10 weeks into gestation.

Follow-up care and counseling regarding pregnancy and abortion options will be offered alongside the drugs. The health center will also be offering sex education opportunities.

“This is not just about abortion access,” Assistant Director of Wellbeing Kara Samaniego said in the email. “We also want to educate students about other sexual and reproductive health topics, such as the importance of comprehensive sex education, safe sex practices, violence prevention, parenting resources and more.”

Students can expect charges of $40 to $80 depending on the type of care they need, according to university spokesperson Diego Abeloos.

To expand sex education services, Campus Health and Wellbeing is launching a Reproductive Justice Education Series for the campus community. Its first session will be held Feb. 8 as part of the College of Liberal Arts annual Teach In.

More information on how to access abortion services is available on the Campus Health and Wellbeing website.