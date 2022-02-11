Cal Poly Named One of the ‘Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs’ for Fifth Time

Cal Poly has been named one of the “Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs” by the American College Personnel Association (ACPA)-College Student Educators International and the magazine Diverse: Issues in Higher Education. This is the fifth time Cal Poly has received the honor since 2017.

“I think our efforts in the past year and a half, two years during the pandemic, have always been focusing on supporting our employees and on the things we do to create healthy work environments for them,” Keith Humphrey, vice president for Student Affairs said. “Perhaps those efforts were just noticed by the selection committee.”

The research from Diverse: Issues in Higher Education uses a web-based survey to examine categories like family friendliness, salary benefits and professional development opportunities while focusing on workplace diversity, staffing practices and workplace environment when considering institutions for its report.

“Our responsibility, my responsibility as vice president, is to create conditions that allow our employees to do their best possible work,” Humphrey said. “When our employees are doing their best possible work, that is directly benefiting students and the student experience.”

This year’s list consisted of 16 universities across the country. Cal Poly is the only institution from the California State University system and one of three California schools. UC Riverside and Stockton University also received recognition.

“This is, I think, really important to students,” Humphrey said. “It’s not recognizing them, but it is recognizing the quality of the team that we have that is out and about everyday, creating a path to success at Cal Poly.”

Since 2019, Cal Poly Student Affairs has provided ACPA membership to staff members so they can connect with the research, scholarship and professional development that is rooted in student development theory, equity and justice. Efforts like the division’s monthly all-staff meetings allow employees the opportunity to connect and engage with Student Affairs leaders directly.

“We are always continuing to push the limits of how we address issues of injustice, equity and diversity,” Humphrey said. “We always want to make sure that every person feels a sense of belonging in our community.”

The full list of honorees will be published in the March 3 edition of the magazine. Cal Poly and the other award winners will be honored during the ACPA’s 98th annual meeting March 6-9 in St. Louis, Missouri.