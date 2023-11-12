Cal Poly’s Off-Campus Housing Program will host its inaugural “Housing Week” throughout Nov. 13 – 16, helping students with various topics about the moving process.

For many students, like liberal studies freshman Nikki Mitalas, looking for housing for the first time can be a stressful time full of unknowns.

“I’m kind of scared because I feel like I haven’t heard much about it and a lot of people might have it figured out already,” Mitalas said. “I don’t really know when to start doing stuff.”

Housing Week is designed to address the most common student concerns about housing, according to the program’s website. It will include four separate events over the course of the week, both virtually and in-person. The presentations will be a mix of workshop and lecture with plenty of time for student questions.

The first two events will cover tenant rights and explore local housing paths, both on Zoom at 6:10 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Links to the virtual meetings are available through the program’s website.

On Wednesday at noon, there will be a workshop on roommate relations in the Julian A. McPhee University Union, and a Resource Fair on Dexter Lawn on Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

According to Off-Campus Housing Coordinator Sarah Bacio, the Resource Fair will include a number of local property managers to speak with. There will also be several off-campus resources such as SLO Code Enforcement, SLO Solutions Mediation Services and SLO Legal Assistance Foundation.

“Being persistent with [finding housing] and doing it earlier would be better,” biological sciences senior Zachary Wong said.

Bacio advises students to start looking for housing in fall quarter to ideally lease in winter, making these workshops a great way to get a head start.

For more information about any of the events or to register for the online workshops, visit Cal Poly’s Off-Campus Housing Program online or reach out to a representative. The program also plans to host more workshops throughout the year.