Cal Poly ASI is bringing indie music artist Dayglow to Cal Poly on Wednesday, an event that is free for students. The night will open with local band Couch Dog.

The concert will take place in the Cal Poly Recreation Center Main Gym (BLDG 43), with a capacity of up to 3,000 students, according to the ASI news release. Doors open at 6 p.m. and students can enter for free with their PolyCards and government-issued IDs, first come first served. Couch Dog performs from 7 – 7:45 p.m., and Dayglow’s set begins at 8:30 p.m.

Dayglow has over 1 billion music streams and their 2019 album Fuzzybrain features the platinum record “Can I Call You Tonight.”

The event was coordinated by ASI Student Musical Entertainment Coordinator Katie Pierce.

The months of planning “were fun to do, but hard to keep a secret,” Pierce said.

Pierce said it felt like “a million things go into planning such a large event,” but she is excited about the student turnout. In addition to the free concert for students, ASI Events held a meet-and-greet giveaway on their Instagram for 15 students to meet Dayglow and Couch Dog before the show.

Students expressed their excitement for this upcoming concert, including English senior Sheridan Reineck. She said she is a big fan of the band’s fun and positive vibes and has listened to Dayglow throughout her college experience.

“It’s great that [ASI] chose an artist that they know a lot of students here are really thrilled about and excited to go to the concert,” Reinbeck said.

As for sociology freshman Henry Greber, the opportunity to see Dayglow perform a full set for free is incredibly exciting. Having previously put off seeing the band in festivals in favor of seeing a full set, this on-campus concert is a perfect opportunity for students like Greber to explore more live music without the burden of cost.

Stay up to date with ASI Events and concert information by following @asievents on Instagram or checking their website for details.