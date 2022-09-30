The Cal Poly Rose Float Team revealed its 2023 design called “Road to Reclamation” for its entry in the Pasadena Rose Parade.

This year’s design was created by mechanical engineering senior Benjamino Cruz and features a forest floor covered by a dead tree branch, large fungi, moss and snails. The float will transform the dead tree branch into new life, emphasizing positive change, according to a Cal Poly news release.

“Our float represents rebirth and second chances, as well as the magic and wonder that come with the endless possibilities of a new start,” Cal Poly Rose Float president Annie Doody said in the news release. “After all, who knows what’s around the corner?”

The float will be featured in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena. This year’s theme for the parade is “Turning the Corner.”

“Whatever the case, ‘Turning the Corner’ reminds us to face these changes with open minds and excitement for what comes next,” Doody said in the news release.

Each year, Cal Poly SLO and Cal Poly Pomona collaborate to create a joint float for their entry in the Rose Parade. Students from both universities started working on a design in February and are now at work on the physical float.

Pomona students work on the front end of the float, while San Luis Obispo students build the back side. The two universities will meet in October to complete the assembly.

This year marks Cal Poly’s 74th entry in the Rose Parade. The Cal Poly Rose Float has earned 60 awards, according to the organization’s website. The team won an award in 2022 for animation.

The upcoming Rose Parade will take place on Jan. 2, 2023.