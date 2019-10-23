Cal Poly Rose Float moves to Pomona ahead of parade

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Pomona float will dip below the waves with an underwater-themed float for the 2020 Tournament of Roses Parade.

Titled Aquatic Aspirations, the float entry will feature a submarine exploring a sunken shipwreck, surrounded by colorful marine plants and animals.

Rose Float club president and industrial engineering senior Sydney Strong said it hosted a contest in January to collect concept ideas from the community to match this year’s theme, The Power of Hope. The aquatic concept was one idea chosen from 110 others, after the Tournament of Roses approved it.

“Cal Poly is kind of known for our fun, cartoony floats, so we’re excited to play around with something a little more elegant this year,” Strong said.

Video by Felix Castillo

The Cal Poly team is made up of San Luis Obispo and Pomona students, who work on each float throughout the year. Last year, the Cal Poly team won the Extraordinaire Award for its Far Out Frequencies themed float.

“I was so excited about last year’s float,” Strong said. “It was really, really a moment of pride seeing the float turn around the corner on Colorado Boulevard and getting such a prestigious award that we were never expecting to get. I think it has really inspired us this year.”