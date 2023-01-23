In honor of January’s National Stalking Awareness Month, Cal Poly’s Safer is hosting “Love, Boundaries” — a month-long campaign dedicated to stalking prevention and boundary setting.

The campaign is hosting a variety of events for students surrounding survivor support, education and awareness.

“Ultimately, stalking behaviors are repeated violations of boundaries — and we all deserve our boundaries to be respected,” the Safer website reads.

Safer began the month with informational booths on campus and a student-run workshop based on “setting and respecting boundaries,” according to their Instagram.

Other events will include a “How to Support a Survivor” workshop, an informational booth in the University Union (UU), a Craft Circle and the “Athletes For a Safer Campus’ 2nd Annual Night Relay” on the Cal Poly track. Information on event dates, times and locations can be found on Safer’s website or Instagram.

The Stalking Prevention, Awareness, & Resource Center (SPARC) offers a variety of additional activities and resources including educational webinars, trainings, leadership materials and shareable documents, all of which can be found here.

Safer provides confidential advocacy for those facing sexual assault, intimate partner violence, domestic violence, stalking, sexual exploitation and harassment. Safer’s Advocacy Services is can be contacted at safer@calpoly.edu or 805-756-2282.