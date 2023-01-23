Cal Poly Women’s Indoor Track & Field finished the Air Force Ralph Lindeman Invitational in seventh place after accumulating 35 total points.

The three-day event took place from Thursday, Jan. 19 through Saturday, Jan. 21 in Colorado.

Thursday

Sophomore Maya Holman continued to climb Cal Poly’s all-time leaderboards as she seized fifth place with 3,254 points in the pentathlon on Thursday.

Holman’s finish landed her fifth in Mustang history.

The incredible score came just a week after Holman ran the fifth-fastest indoor 60-meter hurdles time (8.91 seconds) in program history at the UW Indoor Preview.

Her best performance came in the shot put, where she posted a personal-best toss of 31 feet, 2.5 inches. On top of that, she recorded a runner-up finish in the long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 3.75 inches and a 60-meter hurdles time of 9.05, good for third best.

Holman lost points in the high jump, finishing fourth, and in the 800 meters, where she finished in fifth place.

The Mustangs enter Friday with a team score of four points, courtesy of Holman, and will see the rest of the 15 women compete throughout the day and Saturday.

Friday

Day two of the Air Force Ralph Lindeman Invitational was marked by junior Jadyn Snaer and her record-breaking 60-meter dash. Snaer’s scorching time of 7.51 seconds blew past the previous school record of 7.68 seconds.

Along with Snaer’s performance, three other women posted top-five marks in program history.

Junior Shelby Daniele was right behind Snaer in the 60-meter, as her time of 7.66 seconds came in as the second-fastest time in school history. Both Daniele and Snaer qualified for the finals in the event.

Sophomore Anna Grexton cracked the top five all-time list in the weight throw with a toss of 45 feet, ¼ inch. Grexton added seven inches to her previous personal best and placed 13th in the competition.

Freshman Lexi Evans was the third Mustang to make it onto a top-five list, as she placed second in the pole vault with a mark of 12 feet, 9.5 inches. A very remarkable feat, given it was the freshman’s first collegiate meet.

Other performances from the meet include junior Annie Hatzenbeler earning fifth place in the pole vault with a mark of 11-11.75, junior Cassidy Hubert qualifying for the finals in the 400-meter with a time of 59.52 and sophomore Melody Nwagwu placing 15th in the long jump (17-11.5).

Among the five Mustangs to run in the 200-meter dash, Daniele led the way with an 11th-placed finish and a time of 25.38 seconds. Snaer finished in 13th with a personal best time of 25.68; junior Anisa Rind took 22nd (26.01) and junior Belle Aduaka seized 36th (26.74).

Along with these sprinters, junior Melissa Navarro, who won the Big West title last season in javelin, posted a time of 27.81 in her first career 200.

As a team, the Mustangs ended the day in fourth place with 16 points.

Saturday

On the last day of the competition, Snear broke the 60-meter dash record again. In the championship race, she dropped .01 seconds off her school-best time and posted a third-place finishing time of 7.50 seconds.

Not to be overshadowed, Daniel, who also beat the previous school record during prelims, took home fifth with a 7.68-second time in the finals.

Three Mustangs took the stage in the women’s shot put. Junior Natalie Rogers led the way, capturing sixth with a toss of 41 feet, 11.5 inches. Junior Amaya Lopez-Fuller earned seventh with a personal best of 41-8 and sophomore Isabella Rigby finished in ninth with a 38-10.5 foot toss.

In the 400-meter relay, sophomore Aspin Oliver, Rind, Hubbert and Navarro ran a 4:07.46, which was good enough for fifth place.

Overall, the Mustangs finished the invitational in seventh place with 35 points.

Cal Poly will head back to Seattle for the second time this indoor season to participate in the UW Invitational on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28.