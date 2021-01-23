Women’s Basketball falls short 63-52 in Big West matchup with UC Irvine

After a tough fought game, Cal Poly Women’s Basketball fell to UC Irvine 63-52 on Friday, Jan. 22, at Mott Athletics Center.

Friday’s game against the Anteaters (6-5, 3-0 Big West) was the first one back for the Mustangs (5-4, 1-2 Big West) after their previous four games were either postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 precautions. Seniors Kirsty Brown and Sierra Campisano finished the game as the leading scorers for the Mustangs, each scoring 15 points, while sophomore Maddie Willett tacked on seven points.

The troubles started early for the Mustangs as UC Irvine jumped up to an early 6-o lead to start the first quarter. Brown would eventually give the Mustangs their first points of the game starting a brief comeback for the Mustangs. Five points from Willet and four points from Campisano helped cut the deficit to one point at the 6:04 mark. From that point on the Anteaters would dominate the rest of the quarter.

The Anteaters would continue their pace into the second quarter as they increased their lead to 26-15 thanks to three defensive turnovers that turned into three layups. . The Mustangs would work to back into the game as they went into the half with the score of 28-18.

The second half started off with both teams scoring 4 points at the 7:40 mark of the quarter that sustained the Anteater’s 10-point lead, with the score sitting at 32-22. The Mustangs would come firing back though, as Kirsty Brown scored nine points unanswered to take the first lead for the Mustangs with four minutes left in the third. The two teams would keep the game tight with UC Irvine leading going into the final quarter, 41-39.

The Anteaters distanced themselves with a strong start to the fourth quarter as they went on an eight-point offensive stretch to make the score 49-39. The Mustangs would grind the rest of the quarter with sophomore Abbey Ellis putting up four points, including a three-pointer, but ultimately would fall short with the final score sitting at 63-52.

The Mustangs finished the game going 23-46 (47.8%) on free throws and 4-13 (30.8%) on their three-pointers. They also committed 27 turnovers throughout the game.

Cal Poly will have another shot at the Anteaters on Saturday, Jan. 23 as they complete their doubleheader with UC Irvine at 3:00 p.m. inside Mott Athletics Center.