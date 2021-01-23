Emmy award-winning journalists and Cal Poly alumni publish guide to media training

Riggs and DeBruhl dedicated the book in part to Jim Hayes, who was the chair of the journalism department when they attended Cal Poly.

“The lessons that we put in this book are really the things that he taught us years ago, we’re just relaying him,” DeBruhl said. “Instead of teaching journalists how to do interviews, we’re teaching people who are about to be interviewed those same lessons that Jim Hayes taught us many decades ago.”

The subtitle of the book, “99 tips to survive your interview in the digital age,” is something Riggs and DeBruhl said they wanted to make sure to emphasize in their writing.

The media landscape has changed, according to DeBruhl.

“Once upon a time, it was just the legacy media of newspapers, radio and television. Now you’ve got podcasts, blogs, YouTube and all kinds of different platforms,” DeBruhl said.

DeBruhl compared the process of writing the book to making pottery.

“As you work on the pot, you throw away some of the clay you don’t need. Once you get down to the final product, you massage it just a little bit more so it all goes together just right,” DeBruhl said.

This is DeBruhl’s second book, but the first time who wrote with another person. Writing with a partner, he said, was a fun experience, and allowed for the book to have a much broader perspective.

According to public relations professor Dr. Dan Eller, media training helps people learn how to deliver their key message and communicate effectively during interviews with media.

Eller said having source materials that you can revisit or refer to when needed is really beneficial, and that aspect is what makes a book like this so important.

Riggs and DeBruhl said they don’t have any concrete plans to write more books, but that they enjoyed the process of writing this one and wouldn’t rule out the idea of writing another one.