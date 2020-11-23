Cal Poly students respond to a potential COVID-19 vaccine

With the potential for a COVID-19 vaccine making headlines, some students said they would take it, and others said they wouldn’t.

Moderna, a biotechnology company, and Pfizer, a pharmaceutical corporation, have both published studies showing the effectiveness of their vaccines, but some Cal Poly students said they fear that the vaccine has been rushed.

Many students say that they will take a vaccine as soon as it is available to the public, while others feel like waiting longer for the vaccine while relying on their youth and immune system to survive an infection.