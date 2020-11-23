The road to reopening for Oceano Dunes

The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA), a place where people can drive on the beach, has reopened in phase one of a three phase plan to fully reopen the park to the public.

Oceano Dunes is currently operating on reduced park hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is restricting day use traffic to 1,000 vehicles a day. If health conditions allow, park officials hope to allow more visitors as well as overnight camping in phase two of their reopening plan.

Mustang News reporter Brady Caskey spoke with Chief Ranger Kevin Pearce to see how Oceano Dunes is handling the reopening.