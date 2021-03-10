Cal Poly students screen films at SLO International Film Festival

Students in the Cinematic Process and Advanced Digital Video classes had the opportunity to write, direct and produce their own short films this school year. Their short films are being premiered through the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival. The Festival itself consists of six days dedicated to premiering films and hosting Q&A’s from all over the world. Although the festival is mainly virtual, the event, “Cal Poly Shortcuts,” is one of two in-person events the festival is putting on this year. “Cal Poly Shortcuts” is being held outside in SLO Brew Rock’s beer garden this Thursday March 11 at 6:30 p.m.