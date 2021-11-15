Cal Poly students win in local elevator pitch competition

The Cal Poly Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) hosted their 12th annual Elevator Pitch Competition in the Performing Arts Center.

Cal Poly students competed against students from Cuesta College, Allan Hancock College and dual-enrolled high school students.

Students gave their 90-second pitch to a panel of judges and two teams were selected to win $1000, while the audience favorite won $500.

More information about the event and similar ones hosted by CIE can be found online at cie.calpoly.edu