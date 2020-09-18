Cal Poly Theatre Department takes on Zoom for virtual auditions

Cal Poly Theatre and Dance Department introduce An Illiad for their Fall 2020 performance, and, due to its narrative style, will allow students to continue acting without ever meeting in person.

The play, which will feature a total of seven roles, will be conducted through an entirely remote platform.

With a majority of the university’s classes online, the production will be virtual and students will use their own resources to record their parts. The production will consist of piecing together and editing individual videos.

Although this is not the typical theatre environment, Chair of Theatre and Dance Department Josh Machamer is excited about the opportunity.

“I think that within these particular times, it is more important than ever to participate in the way we can continue to connect and tell stories to one another,” Machamer wrote in an email. “While daunting, the situation now has provided us with the chance to explore our creativity and look freshly at why we do theatre and even how we do it.”

Auditions will be held virtually over zoom on Thursday and Friday from 6-10 p.m. An audition form will also need to be submitted after scheduling. Failure to submit this form will result in no audition.

Prior to auditioning, a one minute monologue should be prepared. To schedule an audition time, students should follow the online link and a specific password will be sent to them. All Cal Poly majors are welcome.