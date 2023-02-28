The Cal Poly Theatre Department is putting on Tony Award-winning musical “Company” on Cal Poly’s campus at the Spanos Theatre starting Thursday, according to a news release from Cal Poly Now. Showtimes begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, at 2 p.m. on Friday and at 11 a.m. on March 9.

Directed by Karin Hendricks-Bolen, “Company” explores relationships through the perspective of a bachelorette named Bobbie, taking the audience on a comedic journey as the protagonist navigates marriage and life, according to the theater and dance department.

The comedy musical is based on the book by George Furth and includes music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, “one of musical theater’s most significant composers of all time,” according to the release.

Tickets are $15 for students, seniors and Cal Poly faculty and staff and $25 for public admission. Tickets can be purchased online through pacslo.org, tickets.calpoly.edu, and calpolyarts.org, or day-of at the Ticket Office located on the right side of the Performing Arts Center.

Contact Cal Poly’s Theatre and Dance Department at (805) 756-1465 to request help with accommodations or for further questions.