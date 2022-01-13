Cal Poly Vice President for Student Affairs named Board Chair of local hospital

Cal Poly Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey began his one-year term as chair of the Sierra Vista Medical Center board of directors on Jan. 1, according to a Cal Poly press release.

Humphrey has worked at Cal Poly since late 2012. He also serves as the chair of the Student Affairs Advisory Council.

The Office of Student Affairs prioritizes on-campus educational programs and clubs to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment.

Humphrey has been a part of the medical center’s board since 2016.

“I am excited and honored to have been appointed into this role,” Humphrey said in an interview. “Sierra Vista serves as the primary hospital for our students on campus, so I am always concerned about how our students are served in the greater San Luis Obispo community.”

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center is the largest hospital in San Luis Obispo County and is part of a larger hospital organization, known as Tenet Health Central Coast. This medical center has 162 beds used for primary and special care, out-patient imaging and laboratories, trauma and urgent care.

Humphrey said he hopes to use his position as board chair to make sure students are well-served when needing medical care offered at Sierra Vista Medical Center.

“[This] requires a good partnership between the university and the medical center so that medical aspects of a student’s life can be supported,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said he aspires to be an advocate for the hospital and its staff during the pandemic.

“Given the burdens [the staff] had to carry during the pandemic… [this role] means figuring out and doing things that improve the morale of the staff,” Humphrey said when discussing one of his goals for this year’s term.