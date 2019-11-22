Cal Poly Volleyball prepares for final two home matches of the season

Cal Poly Volleyball will play its final two home matches of the season this weekend. The Mustangs (18-8, 11-3 Big West) are defending the nation’s longest home winning streak of 30 consecutive matches tonight, Friday, Nov. 22 against UC Irvine (5-21, 2-12) at 7 p.m.

The second place Cal Poly is currently one win behind Hawai’i (23-3, 13-2) in the Big West Conference Standings. Hawai’i plays their final match of the regular season tonight at 10 p.m. If the Mustangs do not win the Big West and the automatic bid to the 64-team NCAA Tournament, they could still earn an at-large bid.

Cal Poly will then play Cal State Fullerton (12-13, 4-10) Saturday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.