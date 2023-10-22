After sweeping CSU Northridge on Thursday, the Cal Poly Mustangs hosted the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at Mott Athletic Center during Family Weekend at Cal Poly on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Cal Poly would win by a final score of 3-1. The Mustangs dominated in their serving game and made the most of their hitting attempts.

The Mustangs (13-9, 7-3 Big West) are a game back from second place with eight games left before the start of the Big West Tournament.

In the first set, the Mustangs started off hot, scoring seven straight, four of which came from service aces by redshirt junior Tommi Stockham. The Mustangs would continue to dominate the set thanks to five kills by redshirt sophomore Annabelle Thalken and three blocks from the Mustangs.

The Mustangs finished off the first set in a 25 to 15 win as the team dominated the Roadrunners.

In the second set, Bakersfield would commit multiple errors, and the Mustangs capitalized for a one-sided 25-10 win.

Cal Poly Volleyball’s redshirt junior Tommi Stockham (9) recorded a career-high four aces in the Mustangs’ 3-1 win over CSU Bakersfield on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Cal Poly would pick up in the second set right where they left off in the first as they quickly jumped out to a 10-3 lead and then went on a nine to two run. Cal Poly would lead 19-5, then score six out of the next 11 points.

The Roadrunners finished the second set with 12 errors, ultimately leading to a set loss.

In the third set, Bakersfield started much better than they had in the previous two sets, taking an 11-8 lead in electric fashion.

With the momentum favoring CSU Bakersfield, head coach Caroline Walters called a timeout with the Roadrunners leading 15-10.

After the timeout, Bakersfield would not slow down scoring three of the next five points on some exceptional defense.

After another timeout, the Mustangs would try to mount a comeback, bringing the score to 21-19, but it would not be enough as the Roadrunners would take the third set 25-22.

Redshirt junior Lizzy Markovska would record 5 kills, and Stockham would add 2 kills and 2 blocks.

To start the fourth set, the Roadrunners applied pressure with some aggressive serves, and the Mustangs couldn’t get the ball into their offensive system.

The Roadrunners would score five straight to start the set and jump out to their biggest lead of the whole game.

After trailing, the Mustangs would find their rhythm again, playing through Redshirt sophomore Emme Bullis and redshirt junior Kate Slack. Slack would finish the set with 3 kills and a block.

Cal Poly would pull away and win the set 25-16.

The Mustangs’ next match will be on Friday against CSU Fullerton as they start a two-game road trip.