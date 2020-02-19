Cal Poly will launch a survey about sexual violence Feb. 19

Safer, Cal Poly’s resource center focusing on sexual violence, domestic violence, and stalking, is gathering information from a survey focusing on sexual assault on campus starting Feb. 19. The data will help Cal Poly implement new policies in the future.

According to the Safer’s website, the survey, offered Feb. 19 – March 18, will ask questions about personal experiences and opinions regarding sexual assault, as well as awareness about current policies on campus.

Students will receive an email from San Diego State University’s Social Research Lab, who is helping Cal Poly distribute the survey. The survey is estimated to take students between 10 and 20 minutes.

Students can also visit the University Union to take the survey in a safe space with access to confidential support. The survey sessions will be offered on select Fridays and Tuesdays while the survey is available.