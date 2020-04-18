Cal Poly will not require ACT or SAT exams for 2021-2022 academic year applicants

“For 2021, the university will modify its comprehensive review and, even though we won’t require test scores, we will strongly encourage those who have them to send them to us for diagnostic placement purposes,” University Spokesperson Matt Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News.

This change of admission eligibility applies only for the fall 2021, winter 2022 and spring 2022 admission cycles.

“This temporary change will ensure equitable access to the university, and should provide some measure of relief to prospective students and their families,” CSU Chancellor Timothy White said in a statement.

Unlike the University of California, Cal Poly does not require a written statement when applying.

In Cal Poly’s comprehensive review of applications, high school courses and grades are given the most weight. This category also includes ACT and SAT scores in other years.

Cal Poly admissions also takes into account participation in extra-curricular activities, such as National Honor Society, band, athletics and ROTC. In addition, Cal Poly considers non-cognitive factors in admissions, including if a student is a first generation college student, the location of their home or if they are a California community college transfer student.