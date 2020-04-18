San Luis Obispo County has four more cases of COVID-19 at 131 total

San Luis Obispo now has 131 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Saturday, April 18 – up four cases from yesterday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.
Of the total cases, 17 patients are recovering at home in isolation. Three patients are currently in the hospital, with two of those in intensive care. There has been one confirmed death due to coronavirus in the county.
About 84 percent of the total cases — 110 patients — in the county have recovered.
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
The County Public Health Department has conducted 833 tests in which 48 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 84 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to the County Public Health Department.
The highest increase of confirmed cases in one day remains at nine, which occurred from March 23 to 24.
There are six cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 49 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 39 in 50 to 64-years-old and 37 in those 65 and older.
Coronavirus cases by city
Across San Luis Obispo County, Paso Robles has seen the greatest amount of cases with 32 total.