San Luis Obispo County has four more cases of COVID-19 at 131 total

San Luis Obispo now has 131 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Saturday, April 18 – up four cases from yesterday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Of the total cases, 17 patients are recovering at home in isolation. Three patients are currently in the hospital, with two of those in intensive care. There has been one confirmed death due to coronavirus in the county.

About 84 percent of the total cases — 110 patients — in the county have recovered.