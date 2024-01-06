Since taking over the program last season, Cal Poly Women’s Basketball Head Coach Shanele Stires has preached the importance of effort and competitiveness to her team, which has more than exceeded expectations in her second year. Her philosophy once again reared its head in a scrappy game against Long Beach State on Thursday, Jan. 4 at The Walter Pyramid.

Early in the first quarter, graduate student guard Ania McNicholas would step into the lane in front of a driving Long Beach player, drawing a charge that would set the tone for the game.

A couple of possessions later, the Mustangs would swarm the ball to force a turnover on a Long Beach inbound, leading to an easy layup for junior guard Annika Shah that would frustrate Long Beach’s coach enough for a technical foul.

From the outset, it was obvious to see that Cal Poly was determined to exhibit the grit that their coach urged them to have. Despite their lack of size, they outscored Long Beach in the paint 36-20. Senior Natalia Ackerman, in particular, imposed her dominance on the inside, tying Annika Shah for a team-leading 18 points.

Their tough style of play frustrated the Sharks to the tune of eight offensive fouls and 25 turnovers in the game, giving them the edge against a Long Beach State team that full-court presses and tries to force turnovers of their own.

Both teams would play hard defense, forcing stints of scoreless droughts in the second half, but McNichols provided a spark, scoring all six of her points in the fourth quarter. A timely three from junior Sidney Richards in the final frame would prove to be the dagger for Long Beach State, giving Cal Poly the victory against a team that had won the last four meetings between them.

Stires’ coaching style has the Mustangs peaking at the right time, as their win pushes them to their first 3-0 start in the Big West since the 2011-12 season.

Up next, Cal Poly continues their road trip with a match against their rivals, UC Santa Barbara, on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 4 p.m.