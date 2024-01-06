In some ways, Cal Poly’s matchup against Long Beach State felt like a rerun of the team’s upset win in last season’s Big West Tournament.

Shots suddenly dropped behind the three-point arc for the Mustangs on Thursday, Jan. 4, at Mott Athletic Center, as the team converted 13 three-pointers after only managing four shots from long range to go in across their two previous Big West conference games.

Against the Beach in March, the team got out to a hot shooting start and never looked back as the Mustangs compiled a 20-point lead.

So, what was different?

Freshman guard Quentin Jones and junior forward Paul Bizimana had strong shooting nights for Cal Poly (4-11, 0-3 BW), but it wasn’t enough to lift them over The Beach (10-5, 2-1 BW) as the Mustangs lost 89-82.

Jones scored a career-high 22 points, while Bizimana added 19. Each player had five three-pointers apiece, but The Beach exacted revenge after losing to the Mustangs, eliminating them in the opening round of last year’s Big West Championship.

One difference was Cal Poly was smashed on the boards compared to the tournament game, giving up 55 rebounds with 21 offensive boards. Last year’s Mustang team had the size and strength to match up against the Traore pairing for The Beach.

However, in this season’s matchup, Lassin and Aboubac Traore — who are notably not brothers — combined for 50 points and 27 rebounds. Lassin Traore had a 20-point, 19-rebound double-double, and Aboubac Traore added in 30 points. Both players, along with other members of Long Beach State, corralled 21 offensive rebounds compared to 10 for the Mustangs.

It was a close game throughout, with Cal Poly taking a seven-point lead with 14 minutes left to play, but the Beach clawed their way back ahead with seven to play and never relinquished it.

Trying to fight their way back, the Mustangs scored 16 points in the last 1:30, but their efforts ultimately came short.

Graduate guard Jarred Hyder missed the game after turning his ankle against UC Davis. With no Hyder, Sanders was tasked with ball-handling duties, a role he was familiar with last season, but having to be the point guard and carry the scoring load exhausted Sanders, who made multiple turnovers and missed a point-blank layup late in the game.

Redshirt sophomore guard Isaac Spears drew the starting assignment for Hyder but suffered an injury early in the second half. The Montana State transfer from last season finished with four points and three assists.

For the Mustangs, Jones and Bizimana had 22 and 19 points respectively. Senior guard Kobe Sanders nearly had a double-double with 14 points and nine assists. Cal Poly shot better from three (13-29, 44.8%) than from the field overall (28-69, 40.6%)

With the loss, the Mustangs fall to 0-3 and last place in the Big West conference, but they still have plenty of games to get into the win column. With UC San Diego still in their transition period, Cal Poly is guaranteed a spot in the Big West Championship, making wins not necessary, but act as an important confidence boost heading into March.

Cal Poly gets Blue-Green rivals UC Santa Barbara, who are also looking for their first win in Big West play, on Saturday, Jan. 6th. Inside Mott Athletics Center at 7 p.m.