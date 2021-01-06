Cal Poly Wrestling opens season with three-way meet against Fresno State and Utah Valley

Cal Poly Wrestling began their season hosting a three-way meet featuring Fresno State and Utah Valley on Sunday, Jan. 3. Instead of holding a dual meet where teams compete head-to-head for points, the coaches from each program opted to let their wrestlers compete individually within the 10 weight classes.

The Mustangs’ effort was highlighted by redshirt freshman Legend Lamer and redshirt junior Samuel Aguilar. Lamer went 4-0 in his matches to lay claim to the 149-pound title while Aguilar won both of his two matches, winning the 285-pound title.

Arguably the biggest win in Lamer’s four match gauntlet was against Utah Valley’s Cameron Hunsaker who was ranked 31st in the nation for the 149-pound class. Lamer won the match decidingly at 9-2, using a four-point near fall to clinch the victory.

Aguliar had a much different path with only two other opponents to compete against in the 285-pound class. The matches couldn’t have been more different with Aguilar earning a 1-0 win against Utah Valley’s Chase Trussell, followed up by a dominant 8-1 victory over Fresno State’s Randy Gonzalez.

Two other notable efforts for Cal Poly came from junior Nathan Tausch at the 165-pound group and redshirt sophomore Bernie Truax from the 174-pound group, both of whom finished 2-1.

One of the under the radar developments for the Cal Poly program was the youth movement.

Due to the round-robin style of the meet, Cal Poly was able to enter eight true freshman and three redshirt freshman. Among the freshmen entered were Jarad Priest and Logan Gioffre who both won two of their matches.

Following Sunday’s standout performance, Lamer moved to no. 33 in the nation for the 149-pound class, according to WrestleStat.

The Mustangs return to action January 11th when they host Northern Colorado for a non-conference dual meet inside Mott Athletics Center.