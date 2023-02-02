The Cal Poly Center for Teaching, Learning and Technology (CTLT) kicked off winter quarter Book Circle on Jan. 25 with a discussion on Claude Steele’s “Whistling Vivaldi: How Stereotypes Affect Us and What We Can Do.”

The CTLT’s quarterly Book Circles are opportunities for Cal Poly educators to learn about and discuss themes such as educational mindfulness, sustainability and inclusivity with their colleagues, according to their website.

Stanford University social psychologist and psychology professor Claude Steele’s research focuses on negative stereotypes and their relation to academic achievement among minority groups.

His book “sheds new light on American social phenomena from racial and gender gaps in test scores to the belief in the superior athletic prowess of black men, and lays out a plan for mitigating these ‘stereotype threats’ and reshaping American identities,” according to the publisher W. W. Norton & Company.

Those interested in reading “Whistling Vivaldi: How Stereotypes Affect Us and What We Can Do” can register for the Wednesday morning book circle here. A free copy of the book will be available to those who can attend the sessions on Feb. 1, 8 and 15 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m on Zoom.

The CTLT has three more books lined up for winter quarter Book Circles.

New York Times Bestseller, “If I Understood You, Would I have this Look on my Face? My Adventures in the Art and Science of Relating and Communicating” by Alan Alda is an actor’s humorous guide on better communication with people in different ways. The dates for these sessions are Thursdays, Feb. 23, March 2, 9 and 16 from 11:10 a.m. to 12 p.m on Zoom.

“Well-Being and Higher Education: A Strategy for Change and the Realization of Education’s Greater Purpose” by Donald W. Harwood is a collection of insights by various experts about how instructors within higher education can strengthen their students and their own learning and teaching experience. Sessions for this Book Circle will be held on Wednesdays, Feb 1, 8 and 15 from 9:10 to 10 a.m. on Zoom.

“Inclusion on Purpose: An Intersectional Approach to Creating a Culture of Belonging at Work” by Ruchika Tulshyuan discusses topics such as intersectionality and bias as well as how we can be more inclusive in the workplace. The fourth book circle sessions will be held on Wednesdays, Feb. 8, 15, 22 and March 1 from 1 to 2 p.m. on Zoom.