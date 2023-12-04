Healthy, budget-friendly cooking classes are available each quarter on Cal Poly’s campus, with CalFresh Healthy Living hosting free cooking classes to teach balanced recipes and smart shopping to Cal Poly students.

CalFresh is California’s nutrition assistance program that provides those enrolled with a monthly stipend for food, according to the website. CalFresh Healthy Living is a program within CalFresh that supports not only balanced diets but active lifestyles. Cooking classes are one way that Healthy Living promotes this mission.

Students do not have to be enrolled in CalFresh to attend the classes. They can fill out the interest form in the CalFresh Healthy Living Instagram bio and show up ready to learn — first come, first serve, according to the Instagram announcement.

The first class took place on Monday, Nov. 27, and focused on building a wholesome diet. The second was on Friday, Dec. 1 during which students learned smart strategies for shopping.

“A lot of people express interest [in the classes] and the students that show up are super great, enthusiastic and excited,” CalFresh Healthy Living Manager Liv Watts said.

Each class has a different theme and the final class will focus on understanding labels & ingredients. It took place Monday, Dec. 4 from 1 – 2 p.m.

CalFresh Healthy Living cooking classes began in 2020 and occur every quarter. What were once demonstration-only lessons are now hands-on cooking experiences that engage students of all skill levels, according to Watts.

“We try to make these classes approachable for all skill sets around cooking, nutrition and eating,” said Watts. “We encourage anyone to come and know we are ready to accommodate all cooking skills and answer questions.”

Find the latest information, healthy recipes and announcements on the CalFresh Healthy Living website and Instagram page.