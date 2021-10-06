A look at Cal Poly’s Campus Comeback

Cal Poly’s award-winning orientation, or the Week of Welcome (WOW), introduces first-year students to campus through a week full of in-person activities and events.

For incoming students last year, WOW was unable to take place in person, leaving many students without that same orientation experience.

This year, Cal Poly introduced a new program – the Campus Comeback. The 10-day event was designed to reengage continuing second-year students with various clubs, activities and their college on campus. Nearly 40 on-campus events filled the week.

Ava Kershner spoke to students and faculty to see how the event went.