Cal Poly’s Campus Dining joined more than 300 college campuses on Wednesday Feb. 15 to host a “Delight-ful” event that recognizes and celebrates the community and the importance of goodwill, at the campus market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event featured a taste of Louisiana-style cuisine courtesy of Chef Jarvis Greene, a former New England Patriots defensive lineman, and two-time Super Bowl champion; as well as samples of Cal Poly Creamery and Farm products. The Poly Plant Shop also hosted a booth with plants available for purchase.

“It’s a great opportunity because it offers something new, something free and a fun event where people can form a community around dining,” said Cal Poly Corporation Communications Specialist Aaron Lambert. “There are multiple events throughout the week so students can get out, relax, put books down even if it’s just for a few minutes and enjoy some free tasty food with friends.”

Other activities included live music, a photo booth, giveaways and attendees could donate at the Feed Cal Poly program donation booth, which helps combat food insecurity on campus.

All donations go back into the Mustang Meal Share program, which provides food vouchers for students struggling with food insecurity.