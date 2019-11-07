Captain Bill’s: Subs with a Story

The story begins in Phoenix, when Bill Whalley, an entrepreneur, comedian, and musician, transformed the sandwich deli he worked at into his own independent sandwich shop. Bill was the kind of man who put his heart and personality into everything he did, and his compassion showed through when he became an unexpected hero. One day, Bill was making a deposit at the bank when he observed a sweet older lady making a large withdrawal. Bill kept an eye on her, and noticed a teenager attempting to follow her to her car. Right as he witnessed the teenager steal the lady’s purse, Bill took action and chased them down until he retrieved the purse and returned it to the innocent lady. The girls who worked for Bill at the time baked him a cake that said “Captain Bill, Our Hero!”, and the new name for the shop was born.

Thirty years later and Captain Bill’s legacy is still alive. The shop was passed down from Bill to his daughter Julie and grandson Raymond. Together, Raymond, Julie, and her husband Kris have opened a new location right in the heart of San Luis Obispo. The shop embodies Bill’s vibrant personality: stickers and posters cover the walls, a spacious patio welcomes everyone in, and friendly employees who have become a family serve with enthusiasm! Your new home away from home serves fresh pastries, burritos, custom soups and chilis, salads, wraps, along with their famous combo subs. To accommodate our students, Captain Bill’s has installed outlet strips under the tables and free Wifi so that you can buddy up to study while enjoying the delicious food, beverages, and comfortable atmosphere. They even offer a 10% student discount deal when you show your Cal Poly ID card.

Because Captain Bill’s legend continues on, the story has no end. Whether you’re seeking delicious food, friendly people, or a rejuvenating environment, Captain Bill’s is the place that simply has it all. Come to 1074 Higuera Street to fall in love with the experience yourself. Next time you visit, you may even discover pictures of the Captain hidden amongst all of the other treasures.