The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum finally got to celebrate Veteran’s Day in person after being closed in 2020.

This year, they had a special exhibit in store.

The Women in Military exhibit was on full display for the Veteran’s Day celebration. It included uniforms, biographies, artifacts and more from local women who served.

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum partnered with the American Legion and had tours, an onsite blood drive and a kid’s craft table.