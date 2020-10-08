Letter to the Editor: Cherisse Sweeney and Abrianna Torres are wolves in sheeps’ clothing

Ethan Stan is a city and regional planning graduate student. The views expressed in this letter do not necessarily reflect those of Mustang News.

In the upcoming local election, San Luis Obispo voters will see a long list of candidates for Mayor and City Council.

Two prominent candidates, Cherisse Sweeney for Mayor and Abrianna Torres for City Council, have names that have been plastered all over San Luis Obispo. They are presenting themselves as neutral, non-partisan candidates who stand for unity and bringing people together. But they are lying and are counting on misleading public statements to deceive the voters of San Luis Obispo.

Sweeney and Torres are supported by out-of-town conservative political lobbyists and relying on these connections to get cash from big-money donors. Both of their campaigns are retaining the services of Political Finance Solutions, Inc. (PFS), a West Sacramento based firm. Both candidates also list Bryan Burch of PFS as their campaign treasurer.

PFS is a longtime Republican consulting firm that lists, among others, the California Republican Party and the SLO County Republican Party as clients.

On PFS’ website, Bryan Burch’s bio claims, “Bryan has worked in politics for over a decade handling compliance for the California Republican Party.” This is publicly available information on their campaign filing documents.

Both candidates also retained the services of Pacific Coast Strategies, LLC. (PCS), a political consulting firm owned by registered Republican and oil and gas consultant Amber Johnson.

Johnson, according to the SLO Chamber of Commerce website, is the sole proprietor of PCS and managed the defeat of the anti-oil Measure G initiative.

“Amber is a delegate for the California Republican Party and has served as an RNC delegate and alternate at the ‘04, ‘08 and ‘16 conventions,” the website said. “She is an elected member of the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County.” According to their most recent filings, Sweeney and Torres have spent $1,500 each on PCS services.

Both candidates also maintain disturbing connections to right-wing private Facebook groups, where the messaging is very different from their public positions. They both announced their candidacies in the hidden “Take Back SLO” group before announcing publicly and count these people, many from outside the City of SLO (and even outside SLO County), as their core supporters. As far back as July 22, a group admin posted about the upcoming announcements of “their candidates,” though by September 6, a fellow admin begged group members to stop their “cussing” and slandering of SLO residents as it threatened the chances of “the candidates I worked so hard to run.”