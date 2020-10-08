More than one-third of county’s new COVID-19 cases are Cal Poly students

Thirteen more students have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the university’s coronavirus dashboard updated this morning. One of the students lives on-campus and 12 live off-campus.

This is the second day in a row that 13 students have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 26 students who have tested positive within the last 48 hours, four live on-campus and 22 live off-campus.

The students were tested by Campus Health and Wellbeing. Campus Health and Wellbeing has performed 232 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours — about 5.6 percent of tests were positive during this time frame. The dashboard does not account for positive COVID-19 results identified at off-campus testing locations.

San Luis Obispo County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases today, and currently has 213 active COVID-19 cases, according to County Public Health. About 36 percent of San Luis Obispo County’s positive COVID-19 cases today are Cal Poly students.

“Our focus needs to be on slowing the spread of the virus and addressing positive cases quickly as they occur,” University Spokesperson Matt Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News.

Twenty three University Housing residents were ordered to quarantine-in-place within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of students quarantined-in-place to 234, according to the dashboard.

Fourteen students living on-campus are quarantined after exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Sixteen University Housing residents are isolated in on-campus apartments following a positive COVID-19 test result, according to the dashboard.

The university asks the campus community to follow COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing face coverings in public, avoiding gatherings and washing hands frequently, according to Lazier. Individuals who have received isolation or quarantine orders should follow their assigned protocols, Lazier said.

Students should also remember to complete the daily COVID-19 self-screening and participate in the university’s ongoing testing, as instructed, he said.

San Luis Obispo County remains in the red tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, according to California’s coronavirus website. The red tier indicates substantial coronavirus risk in the county — indoor operations are closed for some non-essential businesses.

San Luis Obispo County has between four and six daily new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The COVID-19 test positivity rate is between five and eight percent.

At the county’s weekly COVID-19 briefing yesterday afternoon, County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said the county must lower its COVID-19 case count to advance to the orange tier.

The orange tier indicates moderate coronavirus risk in the county — some indoor businesses may open with modifications.

San Luis Obispo County must lower its daily rate to between one and 3.9 positive COVID-19 cases per 100 thousand people.

The county must maintain this metric for two consecutive weeks to gain orange tier status.

“I just will remind folks it is within our community’s hands and power to make these changes,” Borenstein said.