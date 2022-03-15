City of San Luis Obispo Community Academy opens applications for people to engage with city government

The City of San Luis Obispo is now accepting applications for its Community Academy, formally known as the Citizen’s Academy, which is a six-session program that provides San Luis Obispo community members with opportunities to learn about and participate in city government.

The Community Academy allows participants to learn about how decisions are made, funds are allocated and departments operate within city government. They will also have opportunities to meet San Luis Obispo City Council members, department heads and staff.

The Community Academy is intended to introduce San Luis Obispo community members to the inner-workings of city government in an effort to generate interest and encourage engagement at the local level, according to San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson.

“The San Luis Obispo Community Academy will help community members understand the role and structure of city government, what is required to run a city and how they can join the decision-making process to make a lasting difference in San Luis Obispo,” Johnson said.

Sessions will be held 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, April 25 through June 6. Sessions will take place downtown in the San Luis Obispo Library’s Community Room which is located at 995 Palm Street.

Class size is limited to 30 participants and applicants will be enrolled on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline to apply is April 8.

Applicants under 18 must provide consent from a parent or guardian. All applicants must also reside, work or attend school within the City of San Luis Obispo.

The program is free to participants. All costs, including dinner for participants at each session, are covered by the city.

The program’s six sessions will cover the fundamentals of city government, as well as topics like city budgets, public safety, city elections and running for office.