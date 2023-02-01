Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design (CAED) is hosting its career fair this Thursday in the University Union’s Chumash Auditorium.

Open to all current students, the career fair will consist of representatives from various companies, such as architecture and engineering firms, construction companies and landscape design firms. Specifics about which companies and firms will be attending are listed in the “All Employers” section on Career Fair’s Handshake.

“This career fair has been a collaboration with the College of Architecture and Environmental Design for quite a few years now,” Interim Executive Director of Career Services Amie Hammond said. “It stems from a strong desire from employers in the Architecture and Environmental Design industry to hire Cal Poly talent.”

In preparation for the CAED Career Fair, students can sign up for the Interview with Confidence Workshop on Thursday at 12 p.m., where a career counselor guides participants through an interview.

Cal Poly Career Services has a list of other suggestions on the CAED Career Fair Handshake page.

The CAED Career Fair will last from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and registration is required before attending.