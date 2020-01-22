Council votes to ban all e-cigarette sales in San Luis Obispo

The City of San Luis Obispo voted to ban the sale of all flavored and unflavored electronic cigarettes at the Jan. 21 city council meeting. The ordinance will go into effect in 90 days.

“I think there is going to be a lot of good done for people’s health,” Council Member Andy Pease said at the meeting.

The city council voted 4-0 to pass the ordinance. Mayor Heidi Harmon was not present to vote.

Several other cities in San Luis Obispo County have banned the sale of e-cigarette products, including Arroyo Grande and Morro Bay, according to council documents. The County of San Luis Obispo also banned the sale of e-cigarettes in unincorporated areas, such as Nipomo and Los Osos, according to Assistant to the City Manger Ryan Betz.

Council Member Erica Stewart supported the ban because of the impact electronic cigarettes have on children.

“I do have a high school student, and I do know that they have access [to e-cigarettes] in very easy ways,” Stewart said. “This will not stop it all, but it will stop the ease.”

In California, more than 30 percent of high school students use e-cigarettes, and 10 percent use e-cigarettes daily, according to council documents.

Cal Poly implemented a smoke, vapor and tobacco-free policy on Sept. 1, 2017. This policy was implemented after the California State University released Executive Order 1108, a policy on systemwide smoke and tobacco-free environments, in April 2017.

In 1990, San Luis Obispo was the first city in the world to successfully ban smoking in all public buildings, including bars and restaurants, according to the council report. In addition, the city was recently awarded a grade of “B” for its anti-smoking efforts by the American Lung Association.