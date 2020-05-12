CSU Chancellor announces plans to cancel most in-person classes in fall

All campuses in the California State University system plan to cancel in-person classes for the fall and offer instruction primarily online, Chancellor Timothy White announced Tuesday according to the Los Angeles Times.

White said the majority of classes will be canceled with a few exceptions for in-person activity, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“The enrollment per section will be less; for instruction and research laboratories the distance between participants greater; the need for personal protective equipment appropriate to the circumstance prevalent; and the need to sanitize and disinfect spaces and equipment between users essential,” White said during the meeting.

The decision regarding classes in the fall was made with all 23 campus presidents and faculty and student representatives, a spokesman for the chancellor’s office said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Cal Poly is expected to send out an email addressing the comments in a campus-wide email in the near future, University Spokesperson Matt Lazier told Mustang News.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.