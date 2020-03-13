Cuesta College online instructor tests positive for COVID-19, but she does not live in the country

A Cuesta College instructor has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Cuesta campus-wide email.

However, the faculty member does not live in San Luis Obispo County or the United States, according to Cuesta College Police.

The faculty member is believed to teach online courses and there is no threat of exposure to students.

In an email sent to her students obtained by Mustang News, the faculty member said she had self-quarantined after getting what she thought was a “nasty cold.” The instructor called it “the worst illness I have ever suffered my way through.”

County Public Health has tested 37 residents so far for coronavirus and none have returned positive. There is still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department information line on coronavirus is available at 805-788-2903.