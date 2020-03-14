Update: Cal Poly encourages online finals, virtual classes until at least April 17

Update March 13 at 5:45 p.m.:

President Jeffrey Armstrong sent a campus-wide email Friday, March 13 at 5:45 p.m. confirming Spring 2020 classes will be held online for at least the first two weeks of the quarter.

Armstrong stopped short of mandating all final exams be conducted online, however he encouraged virtual evaluations.

“Given the recent changes in our local environment, and in light of the significant impact these changes will have on our campus community, we have determined that it is in the best interest of our students, faculty and staff to encourage virtual final evaluations,” Armstrong wrote in the email.

Original story:

All Winter 2020 final exams are expected to be held online, according to multiple sources close to the situation.

In addition to an extended spring break, classes are expected to be offered virtually for at least the first two weeks of Spring quarter.

Spring quarter will continue to start April 6. It will be a nine-week quarter plus finals week. Spring final exams will end Friday, June 12, 2020.

A campus-wide email is expected to be sent shortly.

Vice President of Student Affairs Keith Humphrey sent an email this morning asking students to fill out a survey if they do not have access to the internet and a device to complete coursework.

San Luis Obispo County declared COVID-19 a public health emergency and a local emergency at a news conference Friday morning, despite no confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County.

As of March 13, there have been 37 tests administered in the county — none of them testing positive for coronavirus. County Health Officer Penny Borenstein said the county has a capacity for 50 tests daily.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.