Deadline to add, drop or swap a class is today

Today, Jan. 13, is the last day to add, drop or swap a class for winter quarter.

Students have until the 7:59 p.m. to add, drop or edit a class. To add a class, students must meet prerequisites and Class Schedule footnote requirements. Permission numbers must also be obtained from the professors before the class can be put into their schedule, according to the Office of the Registrar.

If a student wishes to drop a class, it will not show on their academic record or official transcript. After today, students can withdraw from a class, but they must submit a course withdrawal form, according to the Office of the Registrar.

College of Liberal Arts Associate Dean of Student Success Penny Bennet said she believes that fall quarter was much more challenging for students looking to add or drop a class.

“Fall quarter was more challenging due to less course availability and students still learning how to use Sschedule Bbuilder,” Bennet said. “This quarter has been much better.”

College of Science and Mathematics Student Services Director Kristi Weddige said she had had similar findings in her advising office.

“Our virtual drop-in office hours traffic this quarter is far less than fall quarter,” Weddige said.

To add, drop or swap a class, students can log into their Cal Poly Portal and click on their Student Center tab. Then, click on the Enroll tab on the left side of the screen. Students can select either the add or drop tabs at the top of the screen to begin the process.