Fields recalled growing up in Newburgh— a life that was not always easy.

“Living in Newburgh, you just never know what could happen,” Fields said. “Every single day, you never take it for granted.”

Newburgh, a small city about an hour’s drive north of New York City, was called the “Murder Capital of New York” by New York Magazine in 2011 due to its gang violence and high crime rate.

“I had friends that grew up seeing stuff they shouldn’t have been seeing,” Fields said.

Through growing up in a city that was ranked as the ninth most dangerous U.S. city in 2012, Fields learned the importance of being resilient, even when playing basketball.

“If you wasn’t tough, you wasn’t going to play — you’d be kicked off the court,” Fields said. “I was always the smallest guy … so I had to work that much harder to play and to prove that I was able to play.”

Fields began playing basketball at the gym of Saint Mary’s Church. It was a small neighborhood basketball court, barely big enough to fit a team around its edges. But it is where Fields first stepped onto the court, played his first games and made his first 3-pointer.

“I got hit in my face, I got blood everywhere, but I’m not going to back down.”

One time, Fields took an elbow to the face during a game. While his nose was bleeding, Fields saw it as an opportunity.

“[That was] my moment to show them I’m not going to give up,” Fields said. “I got hit in my face, I got blood everywhere, but I’m not going to back down.”

That gym brings many memories to Fields’ mind— the many shots, games and friends made on that basketball court brought Fields to where he stands today.

“I have to go to Mount Saint Mary’s gym when I go back, I have to,” Fields said. “Back home, they always joke with me, saying that I was born in that gym.”



Video by Brian Truong

Fields said his father was an important mentor for him, both on and off the court. He has a special appreciation for their relationship, having grown up around others who were not as lucky.

“A lot of kids growing up, they didn’t really have a father figure in their life,” Fields said. “Having my father around, being able to teach me right from wrong, and being able to discipline me, I know that is what helped me make the right decisions in life.”

Fields also looks up to his older brother, who got him into basketball, and his mother — a cancer survivor — whose strength greatly resonates with him.

“That’s my biggest motivation,” Fields said. “I remember seeing her go through the whole process. Her not ever having a doubt in her mind that she wouldn’t beat it … that made me feel like I’m invincible. I can do anything I put my mind to.”

No matter what Fields had to endure during childhood, he found an escape in basketball.

“I feel like every time I’m on the court, it’s like like my sanctuary,” Fields said. “All my worries … I just forget all about it. I’m all into basketball anytime I’m touching a basketball or I’m on the court.”