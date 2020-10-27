English associate professor Chelsea Milbourne dies from a heart attack

English associate professor Chelsea Milbourne died after a sudden heart attack last week. Milbourne is survived by her husband, Jeff, and their three-year-old daughter Eleanor, according to a campus-wide email.

Milbourne was brought to Cal Poly in 2014 to lead the Technical and Professional Communication Program within the English Deparment, College of Liberal Arts Dean Philip Williams wrote earlier this week.

“Chelsea was a model faculty member; a creative and beloved teacher; an insightful and respected researcher; and a genial and collaborative colleague,” Williams wrote.

Milbourne received a Ph.D. in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She taught courses in media arts, technoliteracies, technical communication and technical editing and document design.

Milbourne received a 2018-2019 American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) Fellowship for her work, “The Utility of Wonder: Spectacle, Gender, and Public Science Rhetoric in Eighteenth-Century Great Britain.”

President Jeffrey Armstrong and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Cynthia Jackson-Elmoore wrote in the email that Milbourne’s family requests people to not use social media to send their condolences.

Cal Poly employees and their families can access counseling services by calling a 24-hour support hotline, (800) 367-7474. This hotline is provided by the Employee Assistance Program.

Cal Poly students can access counseling services 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling (805) 756-2511.