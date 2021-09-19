Enjoy Happy Hour and Taco Tuesday deals at Luna Red

With unique ingredients like crispy rockfish, braised Birria beef and house-made vegan ‘soyrizo,’ Luna Red’s tacos are some of the best in town.

Luna Red is the place to be every Tuesday evening with taco specials, $6 happy hour drinks, and $2-off ‘touch of tiki’ cocktails.

Voted Best Seafood, runner-up for Best Taco Tuesday and Best Happy Hour Deal in our 2021 Poly Picks edition, as well as Best Happy Hour several years running (2017-2020) in New Times San Luis Obispo’s Best of SLO Awards, Luna Red is a favorite among Cal Poly students and San Luis Obispo locals alike.

Taco and Tiki Tuesday features affordable taco options, including four tacos for $12, six tacos for $16, ten tacos for $25 and $2 off ‘touch of tiki’ cocktails.

All of Luna Red’s tacos are gluten-free, and there are a few vegan options. Some of their more popular tacos include crispy rockfish with creamy cabbage slaw and the braised birria beef with pickled red onions.

Even better, enjoy Luna Red’s taco specials throughout the week during their Happy Hour (Sunday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m.).

During Happy Hour, guests can also enjoy $6 well spirits, draft beer, happy hour red and white wine, and sangria roja (one of Luna Red’s specialty drinks). Also on the menu is $8 Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) boilermakers and an $8 cocktail special known as the ‘Bartender’s Roulette’.

While the restaurant’s Taco Tuesday and Happy Hour are local favorites, it’s their craft cocktails and cuisine, known for high-quality taste and locally sourced ingredients, that have carved a niche in the SLO dining community.

“All are classic cocktails, but they’re enhanced to fit local produce and spirits, utilizing produce grown within 30 miles of our downtown location,” Bartender Ono Estrada said.

Luna Red’s cocktail menu includes a variety of fun tiki-style drinks, martini classics and innovative flavor combinations. Many drinks offer a fusion of classic and new-age flavors. The ‘Sick Burn Bro’ cocktail, for example, is similar to a classic margarita but also includes a sophisticated blend of flavors including jalapeño and chartreuse, a chocolate characteristic and a fennel background.

Enjoy Taco Tuesday at their downtown location or order them to-go via lunaredslo.com.

Luna Red’s full food and beverage menus may be found online at lunaredslo.com. Located at 1023 Chorro St., the restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. To stay up to date with Luna Red, give them a follow on Instagram at @lunaredrestaurant.