Volleyball’s losing streak extends to five after loss to LMU

Cal Poly Volleyball lost to Loyola Marymount in their second matchup of the week on Saturday, September 18 at Motts Athletics Center.

The Mustangs (2-9) and the Lions (9-1) played a competitive four sets (25-19, 25-27, 29-27, 25-23), but Cal Poly ultimately fell to LMU as they continued their losing streak.

The opening set started strong for the Mustangs, as they received the first point of the match. However, a service error by junior libero Lea Ungar allowed LMU to go on an early three point run, a deficit Cal Poly was unable to recover from.

In the second set, Cal Poly and LMU played a competitive, back-and-forth game that found the score tied at 16-16. As they continued to exchange points down the stretch, redshirt freshman outside hitter Tommi Stockham solidified their set with a kill to win the set for the Mustangs, 25-27.

The Mustangs and the Lions had one set apiece at the start of the third set and played competitively to grab the lead in set wins. The set was another competitive one, as it was tied at 23 and both teams were close to winning the set. However, LMU eventually broke the deadlock and won the set (29-27) and took the 2-1 set advantage.

Moving into the fourth set, Cal Poly started strong and dominated until LMU burst into a nine point run. At 16-16, the game came to a slow end for the Mustangs as the Lions earned their match victory, 25-23.

While redshirt senior outside hitter Jamie Stivers led Cal Poly with 15 kills, she also led the team in total errors with 11.

As a team, the Mustangs earned 59 total kills and recorded 33 total errors.

Cal Poly will travel to face Long Beach State on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7:00 PM as the team looks to end its five game losing streak.