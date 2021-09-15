Enjoy SLO’s Creekside Dining at Luna Red and Novo

The following is a paid advertisement written by a member of Mustang Media Group’s advertising staff.

Outdoor dining has become a hot commodity in the past year, especially here in San Luis Obispo where the charming downtown and temperate weather make for ideal conditions to go out and experience some farm-fresh, local cuisine.

For nearly 20 years, Novo Restaurant and Lounge has been voted Best Outdoor Dining in New Times San Luis Obispo’s Best of SLO County annual publication. Novo’s sister-restaurant, Luna Red, has been a close second on multiple occasions.

With iconic locations along the San Luis Creek in the heart of Downtown San Luis, both restaurants offer beautiful views. Luna Red is one of the few restaurants in the shadow of a California Mission, the Mission de Tolosa. The patio, complete with an outdoor cabana bar, bright umbrellas and patio furniture offer patrons a unique dining experience.

Novo’s peaceful creekside location is surrounded by nature, with a beautiful oak tree on one of the patios. In the day, enjoy the added color from the nearby angel trumpet flowers and geraniums. In the evening, antique birdcages filled with lights and the flickering candlelit tables add a special, intimate glow.

In accordance with their tasteful ambiance, Novo and Luna Red are also known for their locally sourced, eclectic cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails. In fact, in Mustang News’ 2021 edition of Poly Picks, Luna Red was voted Best Seafood and was runner up for Best Taco Tuesday and Best Happy Hour.

Novo Restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m..

Luna Red is open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Novo is located at 726 Higuera St. and Luna Red is located at 1023 Chorro St.

For more information, visit novorestaurant.com and lunaredslo.com.

