Volleyball continues cold stretch, falls to LMU in four sets

Cal Poly volleyball continued their cold streak with a loss to Loyola Marymount on Thursday, Sept. 16 inside Albert Gersten Pavilion.

The Mustangs (2-8) fell to the Lions (8-1) in four sets, 23-25, 25-18, 17-25, 17-25. This loss was the fourth in a row for Cal Poly.

After a back and forth opening set that saw the Mustangs fall 23-25, Cal Poly stormed out to an early 10-3 lead in set two, propelling them to a 25-18 set victory.

In the third set, LMU led the Mustangs 13-12, as the two squads exchanged points up to this point in the set. However, the Lions would end the set on a 12-5 run to give them a 2-1 advantage in the match.

Cal Poly found itself in another close battle in the beginning of the fourth set, as it was tied at 14 after some more back and forth play. However, like the third set, a strong run of 10-2 by the Lions gave them the match victory, 17-25.

Redshirt senior outside hitter Jamie Stivers led Cal Poly in kills, setting a new career-high with 20. Following her were junior middle blocker Meredith Phillips with 14 and redshirt freshman Tommi Stockham with 10.

Junior setter Avalon DeNecochea led all Mustangs with 33 assists while freshman libero Peyton Dueck recorded seven assists.

Defensively, Dueck led the charge with 14 digs while junior liberos Lea Ungar and Taylor Rose each had seven digs.

Cal Poly recorded 51 total kills as a team to go along with 18 errors, hitting .252 in the match.

The Mustangs will look to end their losing streak and regain some “Mott Magic” back inside Mott Athletics Center on Saturday, Sept. 18 in a rematch with the LMU Lions at 1:00PM.