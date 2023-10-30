Update: As of 5:40 p.m., helicopters were still dropping fire retardant in the hills behind SLOHS.

Update: As of 5:53 p.m., readyslo.org updated that a temporary evacuation site was established at the Madonna Shopping Center.

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department and Cal Fire are monitoring vegetation fires that broke out this afternoon in San Luis Obispo.

The first is located behind San Luis Obispo High School (SLOHS), the second and third, behind the agricultural lands at the edge of Cal Poly’s Campus, according to a campus-wide emergency notification and the fourth, behind Bishop’s Peak, according to Pulsepoint.

Mustang News is waiting to confirm the locations and containment of the second and third fires with SLO Fire.

Officials are now calling the vegetation fire behind SLOHS the LizzieIC fire, according to the County of SLO X – formerly known as Twitter – page.

Evacuation orders were given to SLOHS and nearby neighborhoods after the vegetation fire broke out behind the school, according to a Facebook post from the City of SLO Fire Department. As of 3:35, SLO Fire updated their Facebook to include evacuation notices for the south of Lizzie Street, east of Fixlini Street and north of Bishop Street.

Firefighters are trying to push the flames back towards SLOHS for containment, according to a Mustang News reporter on the scene. SLOHS Athletic Director Adam Basch told Mustang News that when he left the high school campus at 4 p.m. no buildings had experienced damage.

At 4:10 pm, readyslo.org shared an additional evacuation warning for zones SLO-E012, SLO-E018 and SLC-E237 and shared that residents of these affected areas should be prepared to evacuate.

SLO Fire is directing residents to readyslo.org for the most up-to-date information.

Helicopters were seen circling the hills behind SLOHS dropping fire retardant over live fire. Smoke is visible from several spots around the Cal Poly, Highland and Bishop neighborhoods

The Cal Poly campus received the emergency notification at 4:48 p.m. that said the fire near San Luis High is not impacting the campus, though the air quality is being affected by smoke and ash. Cal Poly is urging students to stay indoors.

The emergency alert said fire crews are addressing two small fires in the agricultural lands at the edge of Cal Poly’s campus behind the Crop Science near Highway 1 and Stenner Creek Road and between the Cal Poly Lemon Orchard and Mustang Village.

“These two fires are not causing immediate safety concern for our campus community,” Campus Spokesperson Matt Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News.

According to the emergency alert, Highland Drive is closed from Santa Rosa Street to California Boulevard.

The Watch Duty fire map shows a second fire active in the Highland neighborhood. Mustang News has yet to confirm the second fire with SLO Fire.

This is an ongoing story. Mustang News will continue to update this article as new information arises.

Mustang News reporters Cassandra Garcia, Elizabeth Boland, Caroline Kelleher and Matthew Ho contributed to the live reporting of this story.