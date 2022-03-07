Evan Wick wins Pac-12 title in 165-pound division, four Mustangs qualify for NCAA Championships

Cal Poly wrestling traveled to Tempe, Az. on Sunday, March 6 for the Pac-12 Championship inside Desert Financial Arena on Arizona State’s campus and, thanks to their performances, four Mustangs automatically qualified for the NCAA Championships.

The four Mustangs are the most athletes Cal Poly will send to the NCAA’s since 2012.

Redshirt senior Evan Wick captured a Pac-12 title in the 165-pound division, defeating the defending Pac-12 champ Shane Griffith from Stanford, 8-7. Wick was also named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for the Pac-12 Championships.

Wick, the current No. 1 wrestler in his weight class according to InterMat, will participate in his fourth NCAA Tournament of his collegiate career.

Redshirt freshman Legend Lamer qualified for his second NCAA Tournament after finishing in second-place in the 149-pound division. Lamer won his first two matches before falling to Kyle Parco of Arizona State in the finals.

Redshirt sophomore Bernie Truax also qualified for his second NCAA Tournament following his true-second finish at 184 pounds. Truax was pinned in the finals by Trey Munoz from Oregon State, but pinned CSU Bakersfield’s Jacob Hansen to clinch a spot at nationals.

In 2021, Truax was named an All-American following his fourth-place finish at the NCAA Tournament at 174 pounds.

Redshirt sophomore Adam Kemp will make his first career trip to the NCAA Tournament with his true-second placing at 174 pounds. Like Truax, Kemp fell in his finals dual, having to win a true-second match to clinch his automatic qualifier. A 2-1 overtime win against Little Rock’s Triston Wills punched his ticket.

No other Mustang wrestlers placed above fifth across the rest of the tournament field.

Although the four Mustangs automatically qualified, more Mustangs can join them at the NCAA Tournament with at-large bids. Selections are set to be made on Wednesday, Mar. 9.

The NCAA Championships will be held from Thursday, Mar. 17 through Saturday, Mar. 19 inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.