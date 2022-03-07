Women’s tennis splits weekend matchups with University of San Francisco and Pacific

Cal Poly women’s tennis split their two weekend games against the University of San Francisco on Saturday, March 5 and Pacific University on Sunday, March 6.

The Mustangs (6-4, 2-0 Big West) lost 2-4 on Saturday against the University of San Francisco and won 5-2 on Sunday against Pacific.

Saturday vs University of San Francisco

The Mustangs opened up play on Saturday by dropping the doubles point, despite a dominant 6-1 win from the No. 1 duo of redshirt juniors Emily Ackerman and Kim Bhunu.

After Ackerman and Bhunu, the Mustangs fell in the No. 2 and No. 3 matchups to give the Dons the doubles point.

In singles, Ackerman finished first with a 7-5 and 6-3 victory to even up the match 1-1.

Redshirt sophomore Melissa LaMette fell 7-6, (7-2), 6-1 in singles play, followed by graduate Laura Bente, who lost in three sets 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.

Redshirt sophomores Delanie Dunkle also came up short in her singles matchup while her sister, freshman Peyton Dunkle, had her matchup go unfinished.

At the top, Bhunu won in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to complete the day and improve her personal record to 6-5.

Sunday vs Pacific

The Mustangs won 5-2 in the second match of the weekend against Pacific in Stockton.

In doubles play, the No. 1 duo of Ackerman and Bhunu won again, 6-1, making it four straight for the pairing. Ackerman and Bhunu have a 8-4 record together this season, the best on the team.

The point was clinched by freshmen Eliza Bates and Peyton Dunkle in the No. 3 spot, who won 6-2. The final duo of LaMette and Delanie Dunkle went unfinished.

In singles, Bente lost 6-2, 6-0, but Delanie Dunkle followed with a dominant win, 6-1, 6-3.

LaMette (7-5) extended the Cal Poly lead 3-1 in the No. 3 spot, where she won 6-1, 6-3. Peyton Dunkle clinched the victory in the No. 6 spot, 6-4, 6-1, and No. 1 Bhunu got another victory in three sets, 5-7, 6-1, 11-9.

Cal Poly has won the last three matchups against Pacific.

The Mustangs have an extended break until their double-header against Seattle University and Fresno Pacific on Sunday, Mar. 20 at the Mustang Tennis complex.